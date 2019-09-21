Reviewing Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK)’s and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp Inc. 34 3.88 N/A 2.11 16.53 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.64 N/A 1.78 9.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Origin Bancorp Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation. First Horizon National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Origin Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First Horizon National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Origin Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Origin Bancorp Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

First Horizon National Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus price target and a 13.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Origin Bancorp Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 46.7% and 89.4% respectively. 2% are Origin Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Origin Bancorp Inc. -2.11% 4.28% 2.05% 1.64% -13.77% 2.14% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year Origin Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Horizon National Corporation.

Summary

Origin Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Horizon National Corporation.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; products and services, including Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings, bonds and automatic account transfers; and mortgage origination and servicing. As of April 10, 2018, it operated approximately 40 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.