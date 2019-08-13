Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.03 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orgenesis Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.