Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.84 N/A -1.42 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.45 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 283.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.