Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.19 N/A -1.42 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.15 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 48.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 99.4%. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.