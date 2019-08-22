Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.76 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.