Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 122.55 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that Orgenesis Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 96.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.45%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -3.85% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.