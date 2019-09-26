Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.13 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 74.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.