Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 258.17% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 59.8%. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.