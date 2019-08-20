Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.72 N/A -1.42 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orgenesis Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orgenesis Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 average price target and a 47.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 59.9% respectively. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.