Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

This is a contrast between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.84 N/A -1.42 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 34.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.