Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.02 N/A -1.42 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orgenesis Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 40%. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.