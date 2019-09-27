Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Orgenesis Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 285,490,371.70% -80.30% -30.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Orgenesis Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 12.75M 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orgenesis Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Orgenesis Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orgenesis Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Orgenesis Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Orgenesis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.