Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $116, while its potential upside is 66.00%.

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 73.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.