Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.19 N/A -1.42 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 78.19 N/A -1.70 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orgenesis Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 73.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 90% respectively. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.