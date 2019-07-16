Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.75 N/A -1.40 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.93 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Orgenesis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively. Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.45%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.