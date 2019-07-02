Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.67 N/A -1.40 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

In table 1 we can see Orgenesis Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 23.1% respectively. Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.45%. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.