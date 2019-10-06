Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 14.67M -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 291,175,664.57% -80.3% -30.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 865,078,429.06% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orgenesis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 144.90% and an $9 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.