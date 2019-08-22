Reviewing Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

This is a contrast between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 66.65 N/A -2.76 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $60.4, while its potential upside is 27.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 93.6%. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.