Reviewing Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 19.80 N/A -0.24 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 24 23.71 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Organovo Holdings Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Organovo Holdings Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Organovo Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Organovo Holdings Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 35.7% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Twist Bioscience Corporation has 9.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% Twist Bioscience Corporation 11.83% -14.72% 12.76% -2.44% 0% 5.63%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Twist Bioscience Corporation

Summary

Twist Bioscience Corporation beats Organovo Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.