Reviewing Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. has 38.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Organovo Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.00% -63.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

The potential upside of the peers is 64.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance while Organovo Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s peers have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organovo Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.86. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Organovo Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.