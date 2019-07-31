Reviewing Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s results

Since Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 17.84 N/A -0.24 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.40 N/A 1.13 50.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Genomic Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Genomic Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Organovo Holdings Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

On the other hand, Genomic Health Inc.’s potential downside is -0.68% and its average price target is $73.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 88.3%. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Genomic Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% Genomic Health Inc. -2.47% -13.8% -31.17% -30.88% 48.28% -12.36%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Genomic Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.