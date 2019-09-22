Reviewing Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 11.81 N/A -0.23 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 1.98 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Organovo Holdings Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.86 shows that Organovo Holdings Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. DarioHealth Corp.’s 167.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 10.2. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Organovo Holdings Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DarioHealth Corp.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 341.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.5% and 16.8%. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year DarioHealth Corp. has weaker performance than Organovo Holdings Inc.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DarioHealth Corp.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.