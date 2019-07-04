Reviewing Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s results

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 19.80 N/A -0.24 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.27 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.