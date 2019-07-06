Reviewing Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s results

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 15 3.36 N/A -0.94 0.00 PetIQ Inc. 29 1.75 N/A 0.20 150.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and PetIQ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% -27.4% -23.4% PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Liquidity

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, PetIQ Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. PetIQ Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and PetIQ Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.59% and an $10.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, PetIQ Inc.’s potential upside is 11.56% and its consensus target price is $39. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than PetIQ Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PetIQ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PetIQ Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 1.29% -12.47% -13.64% -29.86% -29.03% -30.15% PetIQ Inc. 5.12% -6.94% -1.24% -13.72% 49.62% 25.14%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats Organogenesis Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.