Reviewing Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s and Its Peers results

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has 91.84% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.34%
|72.85%
|5.16%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.79M
|369.43M
|157.92
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.46
|2.59
|2.59
The potential upside of the rivals is 103.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|-3.31%
|-38%
|-29.65%
|-63.66%
|-49.9%
|-51.13%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|7.83%
|17.34%
|45.36%
|47.37%
|52.23%
For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Dividends
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
