Reviewing Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s and Its Peers results

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has 91.84% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.46 2.59 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 103.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Organogenesis Holdings Inc.