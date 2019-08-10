Reviewing Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS)’s and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s results

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products Company N/A 0.00 N/A -1.54 0.00 Mannatech Incorporated 18 0.23 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Orchids Paper Products Company and Mannatech Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products Company 0.00% 0% 0% Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.37% of Orchids Paper Products Company shares are held by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mannatech Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 9.36% are Orchids Paper Products Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchids Paper Products Company 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36%

Summary

Mannatech Incorporated beats Orchids Paper Products Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under Colortex, My Size, Velvet, Big Mopper, Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, and Tackle brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality. It also sells parent rolls to other converters. The company serves discount retailers, grocery stores, grocery wholesalers and cooperatives, convenience stores, janitorial supply stores, and stores in the food service market. Orchids Paper Products Company was founded in 1976 and is based in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.