Reviewing Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s and Its Peers results

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Orchid Island Capital Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12.00% -1.20% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.70

The rivals have a potential upside of 35.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance while Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s competitors have 19.56% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s rivals are 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s peers beat Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.