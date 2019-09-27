Reviewing Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 0.00 55.87M -0.33 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 10 -1.64 8.09M 0.13 85.41

Table 1 highlights Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 966,608,996.54% -12% -1.2% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 77,047,619.05% 1% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s potential upside is 14.78% and its average price target is $12.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 63.5%. About 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance while Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has 11.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats on 7 of the 11 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.