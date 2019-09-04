Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 681.08 N/A -1.50 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.86 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 76.87% at a $26 average price target. Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 246.53% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 61.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.