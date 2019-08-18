Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 853.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.