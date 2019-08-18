Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|571.55
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.68
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 853.49%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
