Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.20 N/A -1.50 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.74 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orchard Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Omeros Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Orchard Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 74.03% for Orchard Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $26. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 42.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Orchard Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 52.5%. Competitively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.