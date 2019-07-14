Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 563.25 N/A -2.68 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has 24.35% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.