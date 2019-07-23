Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

We are comparing Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 556.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orchard Therapeutics plc and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.