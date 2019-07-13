Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 563.25 N/A -2.68 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 59.2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.