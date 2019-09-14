Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 696.37 N/A -1.50 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and has 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $23.5, with potential upside of 56.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 35.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.