Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s results

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 725.56 N/A -1.50 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 50.06% at a $23.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.