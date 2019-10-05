Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s results

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 1 0.00 25.95M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 486,066,150.60% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 3,414,923,016.19% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 116.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. Competitively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 16.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.