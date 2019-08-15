Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

We are contrasting Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 577.78 N/A -1.50 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.35 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 80.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.