Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 681.08 N/A -1.50 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2830.26 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 76.87% and an $26 average target price. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 94.60%. The results provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.