Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 670.89 N/A -1.50 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 79.56% for Orchard Therapeutics plc with average price target of $26. Competitively the average price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 186.74% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 1.6% respectively. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.