Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 553.67 N/A -1.50 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,657,560,792.65% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$26 is Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 117.57%. Competitively EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 122.22%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 62%. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.