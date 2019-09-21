Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.20 N/A -1.50 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 42.86 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Epizyme Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 74.03% for Orchard Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $26. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 94.39%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.