Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|571.55
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Liquidity
9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 8.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
