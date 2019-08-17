Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 8.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.