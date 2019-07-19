Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 574.87 N/A -2.68 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.68 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 33.57% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 57.8% and 76.9% respectively. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.