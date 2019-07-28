Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 558.27 N/A -2.68 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.56 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orchard Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus price target and a 41.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.8% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.