Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|571.55
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 123.99%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 22.1% respectively. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
