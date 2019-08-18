Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.55 N/A -1.50 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 123.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 22.1% respectively. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.