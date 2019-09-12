Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 663.98 N/A -1.50 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 45.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 0.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.