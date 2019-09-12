Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

This is a contrast between Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|663.98
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.00
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Orchard Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 45.15% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Orchard Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 0.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.