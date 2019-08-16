Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 585.66 N/A -1.50 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.