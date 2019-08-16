Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|585.66
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Orchard Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Liquidity
Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
