Reviewing ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)’s and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM Inc. 7 1.55 N/A -0.28 0.00 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 132 10.31 N/A 1.73 77.16

In table 1 we can see ORBCOMM Inc. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

ORBCOMM Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ORBCOMM Inc. are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ORBCOMM Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ORBCOMM Inc. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 95.4%. 0.9% are ORBCOMM Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORBCOMM Inc. -26.75% -19.06% -22.79% -27.3% -38.45% -29.06% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67%

For the past year ORBCOMM Inc. had bearish trend while Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had bullish trend.

Summary

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats on 7 of the 8 factors ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.