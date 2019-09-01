Reviewing OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)’s and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies Inc. 9 2.45 N/A 0.02 347.92 STERIS plc 136 4.53 N/A 3.56 41.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. STERIS plc has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than STERIS plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OraSure Technologies Inc. and STERIS plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3% STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6%

Risk & Volatility

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, STERIS plc is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, STERIS plc which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STERIS plc.

Analyst Recommendations

OraSure Technologies Inc. and STERIS plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, STERIS plc’s potential downside is -6.74% and its average price target is $144.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OraSure Technologies Inc. and STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 87.5% respectively. 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of STERIS plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while STERIS plc had bullish trend.

Summary

STERIS plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors OraSure Technologies Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.